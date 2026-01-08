Group Ticket Deposits

What qualifies as a group ticket?

Any purchase of 10 or more tickets qualifies as a group outing.



Why should I join the Group Priority list?

You receive early access to:

Lowest single match ticket price!

Choose your game & seating

Secure premium Fan Experience Programs (FEPs)

Access exclusive add-ons before availability opens

How much is the deposit?

A $75 group deposit secures your spot on the priority list. An optional $25 FEP add-on improves your position for premium match experiences.

Does my deposit apply to my final purchase?

Yes, your deposit will be fully applied to your final group invoice.

Is the deposit refundable?

Deposits are non-refundable, but are always credited toward your final total.

When is the final payment due?

Final payment deadlines depend on group size and are required to help with inventory management:

Groups of 10–49 tickets: Final payment is due at least 14 days prior to the match date.

Final payment is due to the match date. Groups of 50+ tickets: Final payment is due at least 21 days prior to the match date.

Fan Experience Programs (FEPs) and premium add-ons are confirmed once full payment is received and minimum ticket requirements are met.

What form of payment do you accept?

We accept all major credit cards and other methods are detailed on your invoice.

Can I add more tickets later?

Yes, additional tickets can be added subject to availability once pricing is released.

How do I transfer or distribute tickets to my group?

Tickets are delivered digitally and can be distributed individually through our ticket management platform. Our team can accommodate requests for bulk ticket printing.

Is there a limit to how many groups can participate per match?

Yes, theme nights, FEPs, and some pricing levels have limited availability.

Can groups purchase premium add-ons or experiences?

Yes, once pricing is published, groups may be eligible for premium experiences, upgrades, and FEPs.

Is parking available with purchase?

We hope to be able to offer parking as an add on but to the point the City of Mauldin and the team are still working to finalize plans.

Are the fees associated with ticket purchases?

We have upgraded our ticketing system this year and with that fees have been added to purchases. We try to minimize the fees as much as we can but as it currently stands:

25 Tickets – $2.00 fees per ticket.

50 Tickets – $1.75 fees per ticket.

100 Tickets – $1.50 fees per ticket.

Fan Experience Program (FEPs)