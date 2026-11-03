Pickup Match RSVP

PARTICIPATION WAIVER AND RELEASE

1. Certification. (check the applicable box below)

Certification I am an adult that is at least eighteen (18) years old, and I desire to personally participate in the Activities described below. I am legally responsible for my own actions. I am signing this agreement as the parent or adult guardian of ________________ (the “Minor”). I am authorized to sign this document on his/her behalf. Any statements I make herein refer to me and to the Minor. The Minor shall also sign below. Check the box that applies.

Consent. The individual who will be participating in the Activities (whether the adult signing above or the Minor) is referred to herein as the “Participant.” I hereby consent to Participant’s participation in athletic events (“Events”) organized, hosted, or permitted by Greenville Pro Soccer, LLC, a South Carolina limited liability company (“GPS”), at the stadium facility known as GE Vernova Park, located at 825 BridgeWay Blvd, Simpsonville, SC 29681 (the “Facility”).

2. Assumption of Risk. I understand and acknowledge that (a) the Events will include the opportunity to participate in physical activities, including, but not limited to, contact sports such as soccer, football, or rugby (collectively, the “Activities”), and (b) participation in the Activities, as with any contact sport, could result in minor injuries such as dehydration, scratches, bruises, and sprains to major injuries such as torn ligaments, broken bones, joint or back injuries, and concussions, or even catastrophic injuries including heart attacks, paralysis, and death. I also realize that Participant could get hurt, even if the Participant is careful, whether by Participant’s own action or the actions of others (such as being struck by a soccer ball, colliding with another participant, or through non-contact injuries). If Participant suffers an injury, it could be minor or it could be serious, potentially even fatal. I ASSUME THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE ACTIVITIES, AND I SHALL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR DETERMINING WHETHER PARTICIPANT HAS THE SKILL, QUALIFICATION, TRAINING, AND PHYSICAL CONDITIONING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ACTIVITIES.

3. Physical Condition. By executing this waiver, Participant represents and warrants that he/she has no medical condition, disability, impairment or ailment which would prevent him/her from safely engaging in the Activities.

4. Release of Liability; Indemnification. In consideration of permission to use the Facility and participate in the Activities today and on all future dates, I, on behalf of Participant, its heirs, personal representatives or assigns, release GPS, its members, managers, officers, directors, affiliates, staff, volunteers, employees, agents, and assigns (collectively, the “GPS Releasees”) from and against any and all present or future claims, causes of action, loss, or liability for injury arising out of Participant’s participation in the Activities, or any other activities for which I may be liable to any other person, related to Participant’s participation in the Activities, and I waive any and all rights and claims for liabilities, costs, expenses, claims, demands, or damages and any other actions or claims whatsoever, which the Participant may have or which may arise against the GPS Releasees. I shall indemnify and hold harmless the GPS Releasees from and against any and all present or future claims, causes of action, loss, or liability for injury arising out of Participant’s participation in the Activities, or any other activities related thereto.

5. Enforceability. Should any provision of this Waiver be found by a court of law to be unenforceable by reason of invalidity or illegality, such unenforceability shall not affect the validity of any remaining portion of the Waiver, and the remaining portion shall remain in force and effect.

6. Waiver and Amendment. This Waiver may not be waived by any oral representations to the contrary. Any amendments to this Waiver must be in writing and signed by the parties.

7. Governing Law. This Waiver shall be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of South Carolina.