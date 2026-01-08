corporate-logo
Book now for our first match in GE Vernova Park!

Turn Your Group Outing Into an Unforgettable Night with Greenville Triumph!

How the Priority List works:

  1. Secure your spot with a group deposit (10+)
  2. Pick your match before the public
  3. Customize your seats & experience
  4. Final payment due 2 weeks prior to match (groups under 50)
Why join the Priority List?

  • Lowest single match ticket prices
  • First access to match dates
  • Priority access to fan experience program
  • Best chance at theme nights
  • Dedicated sales consultant
NEED MORE INFORMATION? CHECK OUT OUR FAQ PAGE OR SPEAK WITH A CONSULTANT.

Fan Experience Program

Cheer Tunnel

Form the high-energy tunnel that welcomes the team onto the pitch.

Player Walkouts

Kids walk hand-in-hand with Triumph players during introductions.

Warmup VIP’s

Watch warmups from pitch level for an exclusive behind-the-scenes view.

Pre-Match Performance

Your group performs pre-match on the pitch in front of the stadium crowd.

Halftime Performance

Your group performs at halftime on the pitch in front of the stadium crowd.

Halftime Parade

Take a celebratory lap around the pitch during halftime to have your group recognized by the crowd!

by the crowd!

On-Pitch Recognition

Your organization or honoree is recognized on the pitch.

Picture on the Pitch

Create a lasting memory with a group photo on the pitch post-match.

Shoot Your Shot

Participants take a post-match penalty kick on the Triumph goal.

Ball Kids

Youth participants assist as official sideline ball retrievers.

Vendor Space

Showcase your business with a concourse activation during the match.

Book early to get access to our most popular Theme Nights!

Office & Team Store: 22 S. Main Street
Greenville, SC  29601

Stadium: 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29613

864-203-0565

customerservice@greenvilletriumph.com

