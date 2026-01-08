Book now for our first match in GE Vernova Park!
Turn Your Group Outing Into an Unforgettable Night with Greenville Triumph!
How the Priority List works:
- Secure your spot with a group deposit (10+)
- Pick your match before the public
- Customize your seats & experience
- Final payment due 2 weeks prior to match (groups under 50)
Why join the Priority List?
- Lowest single match ticket prices
- First access to match dates
- Priority access to fan experience program
- Best chance at theme nights
- Dedicated sales consultant
Fan Experience Program
Cheer Tunnel
Form the high-energy tunnel that welcomes the team onto the pitch.
Player Walkouts
Kids walk hand-in-hand with Triumph players during introductions.
Warmup VIP’s
Watch warmups from pitch level for an exclusive behind-the-scenes view.
Pre-Match Performance
Your group performs pre-match on the pitch in front of the stadium crowd.
Halftime Performance
Your group performs at halftime on the pitch in front of the stadium crowd.
Halftime Parade
Take a celebratory lap around the pitch during halftime to have your group recognized
by the crowd!
On-Pitch Recognition
Your organization or honoree is recognized on the pitch.
Picture on the Pitch
Create a lasting memory with a group photo on the pitch post-match.
Shoot Your Shot
Participants take a post-match penalty kick on the Triumph goal.
Ball Kids
Youth participants assist as official sideline ball retrievers.
Vendor Space
Showcase your business with a concourse activation during the match.